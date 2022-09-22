We are a new location, of a well loved Richmond favorite. Kultivate Wellness Henrico is opened daily and operates directly behind the Mellow Mushroom inside the Green Gate RVA community. Our address is 1217 West Broad St. Henrico Virginia. We are the 'sister company' to Virginia's favorite glass shop, Kulture Smoke and Vape, which has served the RVA area since 1999 and now has 4 locations. Kultivate Wellness was founded in 2018 with our flagship location in Midlothian Virginia. We started with a full range of local CBD products from tinctures, topicals, to flower, and everything in between. Since 2022 we have offered recreational THC cannabis products as well including Delta 8, 9, and 10. No medical card is needed to shop with us and we are open 7 days a week. We also have an online store and ship to legal states.