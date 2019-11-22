Follow
LabCanna East (CBD)
(615) 835-3474
12 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$199
Deals
20% off ALL TenneCBD™ products
Valid 11/12/2019 – 12/1/2019
Take 20% off ALL TenneCBD™ products online at labcanna.com and in-store at LabCanna East and Harvest by LabCanna.
20% off ALL TenneCBD™ products
Valid 11/12/2019 – 12/1/2019
Take 20% off ALL TenneCBD™ products online at labcanna.com and in-store at LabCanna East and Harvest by LabCanna.
All Products
The Brothers Apothecary | Highbiscus CBD Hemp Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
The Brothers Apothecary | Buddha’s Berry CBD Hemp Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
The Brothers Apothecary | Chai Awakening CBD Hemp Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
The Brothers Apothecary | Golden Dream CBD Hemp Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
The Brothers Apothecary | Mellow Mint CBD Hemp Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Ology | Isolate Hemp CBD Honey
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$69each
In-store only
CBD Living | Sour Gummies
from CBD Living
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Living | Gummies
from CBD Living
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Cheef | Full Spectrum Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.95each
In-store only
TenneCBD | Formula Green Plus Tincture
from TenneCBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$199.99each
In-store only
TenneCBD | Formula Green Tincture
from TenneCBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$63.99each
In-store only
TenneCBD | Formula Black Tincture
from TenneCBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$119.2each
In-store only