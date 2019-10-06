Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Voted Best CBD Store in Nashville by The Nashville Scene’s “Best of Nashville” 2019 competition! LabCanna East is a community focused CBD boutique located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our sales associates are dedicated to helping customers find the hemp or CBD products best suited for their lifestyle by teaching them how CBD works to promote wellness in our bodies. At LabCanna East, we have an incredibly wide selection of CBD and regulated hemp products ranging from lotions, balms, skincare products, tinctures, oils, supplements, capsules, e-liquids, vape, CBD flower, LabCanna's own TenneCBD line of products, gummies, CBD-infused beverages, teas, honey, and much more! All of our products are third-party tested, with Certificates of Analysis to ensure quality and accuracy in CBD content.