Blueberry Muffin 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
14.86%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Space Candy 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
14.64%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Elektra Kush 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
14.05%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Dolce Haze 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
13.9%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Juice 1g
from Empire Extracts
0.48%
THC
14.74%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon Drop 1g
from Empire Extracts
0.5%
THC
13.56%
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Pink Panther 1g
from Empire Extracts
0.43%
THC
11.73%
CBD
Pink Panther
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Broad Spectrum Diamond Pod 450mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
47.45%
CBD
$44.99unit
In-store only
Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate Cartridge 650mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
67.78%
CBD
$64.991 g
In-store only
CBD Crystal Isolate 1g
from Empire Extracts
0%
THC
99.04%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
CBD Crumble 1g
from Empire Extracts
0%
THC
61.92%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Honey CBD 10mg
from Unknown Brand
0.24mg
THC
9.36mg
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tea 180mg
from Unknown Brand
0.82mg
THC
20.05mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
CBD Lollipop 10mg
from Chronic Candy
0%
THC
112.1%
CBD
$1.99each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Buds 200mg
from Chronic Candy
0%
THC
100.84%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Chronic Candy Gummies 250mg CBD
from Chronic Candy
0%
THC
102.94%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Drink Infuser 25mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
ERB Durban Menthol straights
from Bhang
0.21%
THC
3.44%
CBD
$24.99Pack
In-store only
Mota GDP straights
from Bhang
0.14%
THC
3.74%
CBD
$24.99Pack
In-store only
1914 Kentucky Blue Sky straights
from Bhang
0.11%
THC
3.85%
CBD
$24.99Pack
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
14.86%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sour Space Candy PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
14.64%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Elektra Kush PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
14.05%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Dolce Haze PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
13.9%
CBD
$15each
In-store only