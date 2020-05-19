ORDER AHEAD: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP Marijuana dispensary in the Tower Triangle area of Aurora Just east of Tower Road, surrounded by Aurora Sport Park and Triangle Park offering playgrounds, tennis, and park shelters. Near Denver International Airport and off the major arteries coming into Denver including I-70, 287, and Hwy 36. Your one stop shop for all things cannabis At LivWell, our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. A seed-to-sale operation, LivWell has three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories , so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by. Unparalleled knowledge & friendly service Our budtenders are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in the industry, and that’s not by accident. All LivWell employees are required to attend LivWell University, a multi-day, comprehensive training program on all things cannabis. As a result, our budtenders are ready to answer any and all of your cannabis questions to help find the perfect product for you. Earn Rewards with every purchase! Get the most out of your LivWell experience by joining LivWell Rewards, our industry-leading customer loyalty program.