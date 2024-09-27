CBD-STORE

About this cbd-store

Lone Star CBD Dispensary is a family owned and operated business located in downtown San Antonio. We strive to offer only the best HIGH quality products to include Pre-Rolls, THC and CBD Infused Edibles, Topicals, Delta 8 & 9 and so much more. Lone Star CBD Dispensary specializes in Exotic top shelf THC Strains and have been rated #1 best dispensary in San Antonio. Open 7 days a week, located within walking distance from the Alamo.

Leafly member since 2024

516 North Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
Call (210) 574-2349
License 1218
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
11am - 2am
saturday
11am - 2am

