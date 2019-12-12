IndiCat_ on March 3, 2020

I love this place! I have been coming to Mary Jane's for years now & was pleasantly surprised when they started carrying hemp CBD products. I've tried a full range from their edibles to their flower and have enjoyed it all! My favorite is their prepackaged flower from Forbidden Farms, they have a strain called Awesome Blossom that is sooo sweet and has all the terpenes I miss from consuming regular cannabis. The staff really knows their stuff & are always so friendly! I highly recommend this place to anyone looking for quality CBD products served with a smile!