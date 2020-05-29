kinds
Hung up on me WTF??
I received quality flower that weighed out a little over & came in a nice jar. On top of this, I received a free pre roll. The flower was delivered promptly. Overall fantastic service & will definitely use again!
Melo cbd answered all my questions the guy that I talked to was able to answer all my questions awesome service. Overall bud was awesome as well great place for buds and all
There are not currently at their store front anymore but I met up with someone for a delivery all I can say is wow!!! I got a quarter of some fire for 25 bucks and the person on the phone with me was awesome and answered all of my questions thanks melo for the awesome nugs will be back!