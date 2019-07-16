Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About Us
At Moon Mother Hemp Company we are committed to providing the highest quality and purest CBD wellness products possible. Our full spectrum hemp oil supplements and botanicals are made from USDA certified organic hemp grown in Colorado. Every ingredient in our tinctures and topicals is organic and carefully selected to support healing and wellbeing for body and mind. We are committed to organic, sustainable and environmentally responsible farming practices. We ensure product quality by overseeing each stage of growth and production from seed to sale. We proudly share our products with our loved ones and offer our customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. We love to hear your feedback & success stories. Send us an email or connect with us on social media to follow our journey!
The Moon Mother Hemp Company product line is our house brand but we also carry CBD edibles, pet treats, teas, coffees & more from brands like Colorado Hemp Honey, Lulu's Botanicals, and Steepfuze.