Mother Earth is a leading, state-licensed provider of premium, expertly curated CBD, essential oils, vitamins, supplements and other natural health products. A rapidly-growing, award-winning brand with locations throughout the metro Detroit area, we are The CBD Experts™—prioritizing safety, quality, education and customer experience over all else.
Founded in 2016, Mother Earth is a family-run, Michigan-based natural health store specializing in top-quality, expertly sourced CBD, essential oils, vitamins, supplements and other organically made products.
As The CBD Experts™, our mission is to create a warm, clean and inviting customer experience rooted in quality, safety and education.
We carry products for many brands including, but not limited to, CBD CLINIC™, Clean Remedies™, Huron Hemp, Medterra, CBD Living, Charlotte's Web, Plant Therapy, and NutriGold.