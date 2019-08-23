Abuelita's secret was started from a personal experience as a child. Recalling when my grandmother had a secret bottle under the bathroom sink she would use for aches and pains. No children were allowed to touch it but all the adults were quick to reach for it when suffering from headaches, arthritis, knee pain, back pain and joint pain. It was their little secret miracle in a bottle. It wasn't until I began to learn the benefits of hemp and the different methods of administering it that I figured out exactly what that secret bottle was. My grandmother had created her own home remedy to find relief from her aches and pains by using a concoction made of marijuana. She had no idea about CBD, hemp or exactly how it worked, she just knew it worked. With all the back pain and other little aches and pains creeping up on me, an unwaivering drive to search for the best ingredients to replicate that concoction and the miracles that came with it began. Once I was satisfied, in honor of my granmother who is pictured on the product, Abuelita's Secret was born. She was a very giving person, and in some way, I feel she is still giving those in need of relief something to reach for. My goal is to help people live better lives without pain. I truly belive CBD can be beneficial for all living creatures that breathe. Even if you do not have aches and pains, it can bring a balance back into your life, bring back mental clarity, better sleep and just have overall better days. Proudly servicing all of San Diego. We also ship nationwide. We carry an array of CBD products including Abuelita's Secret, Tin Man's Oil, HempMuscle and many other recognized and trustworthy brands.