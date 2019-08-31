Follow
Mr. Tin Man’s Oil Company (CBD)
(619) 454-1724
11 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
Free CBD Gummies or CBD Bath Bomb 1st Time Customers
Buy any Mr. Tin Man's CBD or Abuelita's Secret products and receive a free 50mg CBD Gummies or 50mg CBD Bath Bomb
Free CBD Gummies or CBD Bath Bomb 1st Time Customers
Buy any Mr. Tin Man's CBD or Abuelita's Secret products and receive a free 50mg CBD Gummies or 50mg CBD Bath Bomb
All Products
100mg CBD Gummies
from FYI CBD GUMMIES
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$10each
In-store only
300mg CBD Gummies
from FYI CBD GUMMIES
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$30each
In-store only
50mg CBD Gummies
from FYI CBD GUMMIES
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$10each
In-store only
CBD Preroll (Cherry Wine)
from Honey Oil
0.3%
THC
14.31%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$10each
In-store only
GDP Premium CBD Vape Cartridge
from Honey Oil
0%
THC
45%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
CBD Relief Cream - 500mg - Lavender
from Abuelita's Secret
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
CBD Relief Cream - 1000mg - Lavender
from Abuelita's Secret
0mg
THC
99999mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$100each
In-store only
HempRhoid CBD Cream - 500mg - Unscented
from Mr. Tin Man's Oil Company
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
1500mg CBD Oil - Peppermint Flavor
from Abeulita's Secret
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
1500mg CBD Oil - Lemon Flavor
from Abuelita's Secret
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
1000mg CBD Oil
from Mr. Tin Man's Oil Company
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only