We are New Business owners in this industry. We STRIVE to create an environment that is both welcoming and client-centered. Our GOAL is to serve each and everyone of our customers the BEST we can. We have The Best in town for the Cheapest Prices!! Come by and visit to see what we have to offer you at Mrs. Mary Jane Dispensary! WE HAVE THE LARGEST SECTION OF FLOWERS. We are always trying to find the best flowers to provide in our store. No matter what your budget is we WILL work with you. Add US on Facebook and Instagram for promotions and deals!! (type as shown to find the correct one) Facebook name: Mrsmary Jane Instagram: mrsmaryjane.ok **We do have a waiting room for minors or others who do not want to enter, with two large window panels for your viewing sense of security** Our Address is: 2105 W Jasper St Broken Arrow, OK 74011 WE ARE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 131st ( W JASPER) and 145th (ASPEN) in BROKEN ARROW (NEXT DOOR TO THE SINCLAIR GAS STATION) We have Many different strains! We try our best to carry strains you wont find in other stores.