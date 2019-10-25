Follow
Discount for Veterans, Active Duty, Teachers, Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, Paramedics and all those retired from those titles.
Valid 9/24/2019 – 10/1/2022
We can't say thank you enough. You will receive 10% off all our products in all our stores.
Please provide an ID if requested. There are no restrictions on using your discount on top of any other sale.
Staff picks
Special Sauce
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
NanocraftCBD Extra Strength Pain Stick 500mg
from NanocraftCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Slush Cup
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
All Products
Pure Cherry Wine CBD Hemp
from Carolina Herbal Alternatives
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Sour Space Candy CBD Flower
from Blue Ridge Hemp Co
0.3%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Indoor Kush Hemp CBD Flower
from Blue Ridge Hemp Co
0.3%
THC
18.51%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
TLC CBD Flower
from Blue Ridge Hemp Co
0.3%
THC
11.8%
CBD
TLC
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter CBD Flower
from Carolina Hemp Company
0%
THC
10.5%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
79%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineberry CBD Flower
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
14.2%
CBD
Pineberry
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter CBD Flower
from Blue Ridge Hemp Co
0.3%
THC
15.7%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Elektra CBD Flower
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
11.3%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Carolina Hemp Company Hawaiian Haze
from Carolina Hemp Company
0.03%
THC
12.7%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cycling Frog 200mg CBD Capsules 4ct *Limited Qty Available
from Cycling Frog
0mg
THC
800mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Cycling Frog 100mg CBD Capsules 4ct
from Cycling Frog
0mg
THC
400mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$301 oz
In-store only
CBD Isolate Hawaiin Citrus
from Cycling Frog
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Cycling Frog CBD Isolate Raw
from Cycling Frog
0mg
THC
999mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
CBDistillery Terpsolate Jack Herer Terpene Infused CBD
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
CBDistillery CBDap Broad Spectrum Wax
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
78%
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
CBDistillery CBDab CBD Slab
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99%
CBD
CBD Isolate
Strain
$381 g
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals Blood Orange 3000mg High Potency Isolate Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$125each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals Flavorless 3000mg High Potency Isolate Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$125each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals Tropical Breeze 750mg High Potency Isolate Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals 900mg Standard Potency Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals Tropical Breeze 3000mg High Potency Isolate Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$125each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals 6000mg High Potency Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
6000mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$198each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals French Vanilla Mocha 3000mg High Potency Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$110each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals French Vanilla Mocha 750mg High Potency Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals Wintermint 3000mg High Potency Isolate Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$125each
In-store only
Joy Organics 500mg Pharmaceutical Tincture Tranquil Mint
from Joy Organics
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Isolate CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Nuleaf CBD 725mg
from NuLeaf Naturals
0mg
THC
725mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$82each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals CBD 10mg 40 ct Capsules
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
400mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals CBD 10mg 200ct Capsules
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Koi CBD 10mg SOUR Tropical Fruit Soft Gummies - 6 ct
from Koi CBD
0%
THC
60%
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Koi CBD 10mg Tropical Fruit Soft Gummies - 6 ct
from Koi CBD
0%
THC
60%
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Lazarus Naturals 6000mg High Potency Tincture
from Lazarus Naturals
0mg
THC
6000mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$198each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Lemon-Lime Flavored Tincture - 500 mg
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Peppermint Flavored Tincture - 250 mg
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Natural Flavored Tincture - 500 mg
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
