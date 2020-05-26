rebeccastone29 on May 30, 2020

I can't say enough good things about this place!! Like everyone else lately.. my anxiety has been through the roof. I was nervous to try another CBD place because I never feel it. I found them on yelp and based on their reviews was willing to give them a chance. BEST DECISION I HAVE EVER MADE!!! Their CBD is the absolute best quality I have ever tried! I bought the Zeus 500 and Athena 1000 based on the reviews and recommendation of the guy working and let me tell you.. nothing will ever compare! I sleep better, my mood is better, my joints feel better.. I'm a new person!! The only thing better than the products is the service! Absolutely unmatched in the city. Thank you Olympus Gardens for giving me my life back!