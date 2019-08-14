Follow
One Minute Cannabist
FREE Delivery
Free personal delivery for orders of $50 or more within a 10 mile radius of our office.
All Products
CBD 150mg Pet Tincture
from Paradise Candy Company
0.3%
THC
99.7%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$25each
In-store only
CBD 300mg Tincture
from Paradise Candy Company
0.3%
THC
99.7%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$36each
In-store only
CBD 1000mg Tincture
from Paradise Candy Company
0.3%
THC
99.7%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$80each
In-store only
Plain Jane CBD tincture
from Yummi Karma
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CBD Lozenge
from Pure Ratios
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$20pack of 6
In-store only
CBD Gummies 100mg
from Paradise Candy Company
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$15pack of 10
In-store only
CBD Gummies 250mg
from Paradise Candy Company
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
In-store only
Daily 50 CBD Tincture
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3%
THC
99.7%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$90each
In-store only
CBG 600mg Tincture
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3%
THC
1%
CBD
CBG
Strain
$100each
In-store only
CBD Lemon Balm
from Topical
7mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Peppermint Pain Salve
from Made From Dirt
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Sleep Balm
from Made From Dirt
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Stretch Mark Salve
from Made From Dirt
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Pet Consult
from One Minute Cannabist
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
CBD and Your Pet Webinar, August 17
from One Minute Cannabist
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Personal Consult (online/phone)
from One Minute Cannabist
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Personal Consult (in Person)
from One Minute Cannabist
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CBD Made Simple Webinar, August 31
from One Minute Cannabist
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only