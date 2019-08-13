WHO WE ARE We help people sift through the hype, find quality products and achieve desired results with CBD products. Offering carefully vetted brands, workshops and private consultation. WHO WE SERVE We serve the responsible adult community looking for natural alternatives for pain, sleep, anxiety, opioids and more. We offer free personal delivery of our products within 10 miles or our office. We ship within California and most other States (contact us for assistance). OUR MISSION Cannabis has been used therapeutically across many cultures for thousands of years. In this context, its blip as an illicit and dangerous drug is dwarfed by its role as a medicine. It is our mission to help people understand and navigate all the latest methods for realizing the maximum benefit cannabis offers. We educate to help people move beyond the reefer madness and the negative societal stigma that surrounds this giving plant. We hope for people to understand cannabis for what it is: A PLANT. One that we are made to use as evidenced by the existence of our endocannabinoid system. Cannabis is a gift that has the capacity to transform our health, our attitudes, our lives and our planet. We promise to be positive stewards of this plant and elevate awareness, dispel the negative stigma and help people everywhere discover the tremendous benefits it offers.