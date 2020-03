mel50 on February 6, 2020

I went in not knowing much about CBD. I get anxiety and was recommended to go here for the tincture. The employee was so nice and helpful. I probably asked a million questions and he happily answered every single question. I ended up going with the gummies instead of the tincture because he said the effect would be faster. These gummies have been getting me through school. So thankful to have heard of this place !