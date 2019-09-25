Follow
Purple Afghan Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15.67%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Special Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
18.6%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.2%
THC
17%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra
from Unknown Brand
0.2%
THC
17%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.25%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Love and Lust / Aromatherapy Disposable Vape Pen
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$361
In-store only
Rise and Shine / Aromatherapy Disposable Vape Pen
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$361
In-store only
Sleep / Aromatherapy Disposable Vape Pen
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$361
In-store only
Durban Zkittles / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Cherry AK / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Key Lime Bubba Kush / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Tangie Cookies / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
Tangie Cookies
Strain
$451
In-store only
Lemon Skunk / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$451
In-store only
Gummies / Apricot 100mg -10pcs / Sticky Tomato
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$181
In-store only
Gummies / Coconut 100mg - 10pcs / Sticky Tomato
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$181
In-store only
Gummies / Sour Blueberry 100mg - 10pcs / Sticky Tomato
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$181
In-store only
Gummies / Multi-Flavor 1000mg - 100 pcs / Sticky Tomato
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1001
In-store only
Hemp CBD Honey 6oz / Ology Essentials
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$401
In-store only
Hemp CBD Honey 16oz / Ology Essentials
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1001
In-store only
Gummies (vegan) / Cherry, Pineapple, Lemon, Orange, Lime
from CBD Living
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$461
In-store only
Squib / Concord Grape
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Pineapple
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Blue Raspberry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Green Apple
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Cherry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Hemp Smokes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$352 0
In-store only
Premuim
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
House
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sleep Capsules / Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 25 mg - Serving / Original Hemp
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$801
In-store only
Stress Capsules / Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 25 mg - Serving / Original Hemp
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$801
In-store only
Energy Capsules / Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 25 mg - Serving / Original Hemp
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$801
In-store only
OSA Cold Brew Coffee / CBD + Cordyceps
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$111
In-store only
OSA Cold Brew Coffee / CBD + Honey
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$111
In-store only
CBD Living Water
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$51
In-store only
Lemon Ginger Sparkling Beverage
from Ablis-Ablis Drink
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$71
In-store only
Cranberry Blood Orange Sparkling Beverage
from Ablis-Ablis Drink
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$71
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture / Blood Orange
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$701
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture / Blood Orange
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1201
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture + Lion's Mane / Cedar Hill Homestead + Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$741
In-store only
