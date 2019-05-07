Perfect Plant Hemp Co. is Nashville, Tennessee’s premier Hemp dispensary and CBD store. Our goals are simple: provide the best quality CBD products, best customer service, & public education to promote awareness of Hemp and its many applications. Hemp is not only our greatest resource for fiber & textiles, it also can provide bio-friendly solutions to many of the problems we face such as Hemp-Crete non-toxic and highly efficient insulation as well as biodegradable plastics. More over Hemp (which is in the cannabis family) can be grown to harness CBD or cannabidiol as well as hundreds of other lesser know cannabinoids. Unlike cannabis plants potent with THC high CBD Hemp has zero psychoactive effects.