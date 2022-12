Perfect Plant™ Hemp Co located in Germantown in Nashville, Tennessee is our second brick & mortar store. We are Nashville's Premier Hemp Dispensary serving the Greater Nashville area and beyond. Our artisan products range from high CBD flower, THc a flower, THC gummies, 10:1 Edibles, Delta 8, Drinks, Vapes, and more. Our Germantown store is directly across from Rolf & Daughters restaurant.