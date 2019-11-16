At Piedmont Green, we exclusively use North Carolina grown hemp using all organic practices. We source our hemp from local farmers and farming Co-Ops so every purchase of Piedmont Green products supports local farming! Not only that, we work hand-in-hand with a research team/local processor to create our finished product. We use an ethanol based extraction method that retains most of the lipids and cannabinoids other than CBD in our oils. Most processors use a CO2 extraction method that blasts away the vast majority of everything except CBD leaving the oil missing many beneficial compounds. We offer very appealing tastes in our CBD oils due to our use of all-natural terpenes extracted from some very popular plants. Terpenes are what give plants their taste and aromas. For our natural cannabis flavor, we chose to use the Girl Scout Cookies strain of cannabis for our terpene extraction. We then infuse the terpene profile with our CBD oil to give it an incredible floral taste on the front end with a buttery, sugar cookie-like taste on the back end. Our other flavor is “Mint” which we also used all-natural terpenes to create. Unlike artificial mint flavors, this is not a blast of peppermint or spearmint, it is subtle and light like gently chewing on a mint leaf. Both flavors are very popular and have been enjoyed by young and old alike. Last but not least, we conduct full testing on all of our products, primarily by Avazyme, the company that North Carolina has contracted to conduct the state licensed growers testing. They are the standard for hemp product tasting and any brand not utilizing their services should be avoided. Without their thorough certificates of analysis(COAs), you cannot trust that the product is safe to purchase or consume. We consistently keep up to date COAs and they are available for anyone that asks! Please email us at piedmontgreenllc@gmail.com with “COA Request” as the subject and we will promptly respond with any COA you would like to see!