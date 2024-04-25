Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary started with a small shelf of Hemp, Kava, and Kratom edibles at Da Kine’s Kava. Combined with too many cuttings from thriving houseplants and a desire to provide more holistic alternatives for the people of Durham, the owners of Da Kine's created a “little sister” business with the goal of providing the Durham community with a safe, reliable, and curated selection of various types of plant medicine. Plants AND plant medicine… get it? Our purpose at Plant Mama’s is to help people live a naturally stress-free lifestyle. Our staff is well-educated and up to date on current laws and regulations regarding hemp products and other plant medicines.