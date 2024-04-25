Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary
Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary
cbd-store

Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary

Durham, NC
224.8 miles away
Loading...
47 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this cbd-store

Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary

Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary started with a small shelf of Hemp, Kava, and Kratom edibles at Da Kine’s Kava. Combined with too many cuttings from thriving houseplants and a desire to provide more holistic alternatives for the people of Durham, the owners of Da Kine's created a “little sister” business with the goal of providing the Durham community with a safe, reliable, and curated selection of various types of plant medicine. Plants AND plant medicine… get it? Our purpose at Plant Mama’s is to help people live a naturally stress-free lifestyle. Our staff is well-educated and up to date on current laws and regulations regarding hemp products and other plant medicines.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
1114 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC
Send a message
Call 9198082809
Visit website
License Not applicable
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
2pm - 8pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
2pm - 8pm
wednesday
2pm - 8pm
thursday
2pm - 8pm
friday
2pm - 8pm
saturday
2pm - 8pm

Photos of Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Plant Mama's Holistic Dispensary

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.