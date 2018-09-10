Full Menu selection available @ Region Rat Skate Shop, We currently specialize in high CBD Products, No Medical Marijuana Card is Required. Our Mission is to Provide the Northwest Indiana Community Top Quality Education, Information, and Products varying from Flower, Concentrate, Edibles, Tinctures, Topical, and More. All products provided are produced in accordance with all Indiana state regulations. *Please note, the "Hemp" strains we carry are occasionally linked with strains identified by Leafly.com. Currently, Leafly strain identifications are mostly "Marijuana" strains and may differ from the "Hemp" strains we provide in shop. Though similar, there may be a significant difference and should only be used as a reference. The products available in our shop contains not more than three-tenths percent (0.3%) total delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol ( THC ), including precursors, by weight.