Follow
Rhize Above CBD Store and Hemp Plant Nursery
(720) 334-4824
15 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
All Products
1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
250mg CBD Muscle Gel
from New Harvest Wellness
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
300mg CBD Full Spectrum Oil for Pets
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
250mg CBD Hemp Infused Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
250mg CBD Gummies
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
250mg CBD Sour Gummies
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
25mg CBD Lip Balm
from Gates Mountain CBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
100mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets
from CBuzzD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
250mg CBD Oil
from Gates Mountain CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
500mg CBD Oil
from Gates Mountain CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
1000mg CBD Oil
from Gates Mountain CBD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$52each
In-store only
250mg CBD Body Creme
from New Harvest Wellness
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
50mg CBD Bath Bomb
from Gates Mountain CBD
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only