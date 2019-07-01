Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Family owned, the Rockford Hemp Company is dedicated to providing the West Michigan community with quality products ranging from hemp foods, drinks, apparel, topicals, crafting supplies, and a wide variety of CBD infused products.
Info
Followers 5
Joined Leafly 2019
43 E. Bridge St. NE Parking Lot on Squire St, Rockford, MI