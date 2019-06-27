Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are focused on promoting balance and vitality through the use of phytocannabinoid products. Founded around the principles of personalized medicine, we have become a leader in Pure, Potent, and Proven Hemp extract formulations. Our healthcare based/consultative approach is based on over 20 years in the healthcare industry and over 4 years in the Hemp wellness sector. As true plant advocates, we are honored and thrilled to guide you on this journey toward better living through cannabinoids.