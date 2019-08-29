Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
RxHempStores presents High Society Smoke Shop; your go to destination for Medical Grade CBD oil, Kratom, vaporizers, e-juice, STIGs, Charlotte's Web, water pipes, bongs, dry & wax electronics, rolling papers, cigars, tobacco, RYO cigarettes/supplies, tobacco accessories, lighters, and torches. We have CBD and Tobacco experts available to provide our customers with helpful information, exceptional service, and quality products at great prices. Stop in and check out our latest products and test our CBD FTP Cartridges in 12 different Strains!