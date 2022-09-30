SA Botanicals - St. Mary's
1364.8 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
99 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
SA Botanicals - St. Mary's
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
3502 N St. Mary's St. , San Antonio, TX
License 32068582728
storefrontveteran discount
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
9am-8pm
tuesday
9am-8pm
wednesday
9am-8pm
thursday
9am-8pm
friday
9am-9pm
saturday
9am-9pm
sunday
11am-7pm
Photos of SA Botanicals - St. Mary's
Show all photos