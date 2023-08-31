We are a legal cannabis dispensary located at 1001 Farnam St in Omaha, just across the street from Gene Leahy Mall. We are excited to welcome you to our shop and introduce you to the wonderful world of cannabis in Nebraska. We also ship to states where hemp and THCa is legal. Our team is passionate about providing a safe and comfortable space for customers, as this is still a relatively new industry. We are a young company that is very in touch with our culture, especially cannabis culture, and we are eager to share our latest and greatest products with you.