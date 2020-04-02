We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We take pride in carrying the best quality products. We work with the industry's best farmers. Sourcing the best quality CBD & Hemp products available Located in a modern boutique style environment in Kennesaw, GA. We have a large selection of pharmacist formulated CBD Products, American Shaman Water Solubles, Lazarus Naturals CBD Full Spectrum Line, CBD Gummies, Teas, Flowers & Oils and so much more. Visit our website below and check out all our health and wellness products.