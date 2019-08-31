Follow
Smokers Goods
22 products
Valid 8/26/2019
All year long, Veterans discount 20%off (Tobacco products excluded)
Must show proof I.D Only for veterans no family members
All Products
CBD Fruit Bites 300 MG
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Green Roads® CBD Edibles – 300MG Relax Gummies (30 DAY) – 30 Count
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Vape – 350mg Gelato,Granddaddy Purp, Source Diesel, Super Lemon Haze
from Deluxe Leaf
0.3%
THC
350%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture With Additional Cannabinoids
from Deluxe Leaf
0.3%
THC
1500%
CBD
$219each
In-store only
1000 mg + 400 mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture With Additional Cannabinoids
from Deluxe Leaf
0.3%
THC
1000%
CBD
$160each
In-store only
Daily 100 CBD
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3%
THC
3000%
CBD
$160each
In-store only
CBG Oil
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3%
THC
600%
CBD
$85each
In-store only
CBDA oil
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3%
THC
750%
CBD
$85each
In-store only
CBD Oil Capsules 60 count 1000mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$75.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil Capsules 60 count 1500mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
CBD PM 30mL Mint 500mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD Oil Tincture Drops 30mL Natural 1500mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil Tincture Drops 30mL Mint 750mg
from cbdMD
0.03mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
500MG MUSCLE & JOINT HEAT RELIEF CREAM
from Green Roads
0%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$84.99each
In-store only
750 mg CBD capsules
from Green Roads
0%
THC
5.39%
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
300ml Terpenes 15ml bottle
from Green Roads
0%
THC
1.63%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
100MG Terpenes 15 ml bottle
from Green Roads
0%
THC
0.55%
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
350 mg Serving Size: 1 ML CBD per Serving: 22.673 MG Total THC:<0.00 MG Total Cannabinoids: 340.1 MG
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
$64.99each
In-store only
1000 mg tinctureServing Size: 1 ML CBD per Serving: 40.86 MG Total THC:<0.00 MG Total Cannabinoids:
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$162.99each
In-store only
1500 mg tincture Serving Size: 1 ML CBD per Serving: 59.11 MG Total THC:<0.00 MG Total Cannabinoids: 1773.46 MG
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$209.99each
In-store only
250 mg Tincture Serving Size: 1 ML CBD per Serving: 18.164 MG Total THC:<0.00 MG Total Cannabinoids:
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
500 mg Tincture Serving Size: 1 ML CBD per Serving: 37.126 MG Total THC:<0.00 MG Total Cannabinoids: 556.89 MG
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$84.99each
In-store only