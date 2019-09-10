Follow
Snapdragon Hemp - Hixson (CBD only)
(423) 444-8273
24 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
In House Tincture Sale - 1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture for 59.99
Valid 9/10/2019 – 9/11/2020
Tincture sale! Come get the original Snapdragon Full Spectrum blend of oil in a bigger bottle for only 60 dollars! That's 1500mg in a 30ml bottle!
In House Tincture Sale - 1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture for 59.99
Valid 9/10/2019 – 9/11/2020
Tincture sale! Come get the original Snapdragon Full Spectrum blend of oil in a bigger bottle for only 60 dollars! That's 1500mg in a 30ml bottle!
Staff picks
Full Spectrum 3000mg Tincture - 30ml
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.26%
THC
10%
CBD
$100each
In-store only
All Products
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.04%
THC
18.02%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Unknown Brand
0.05%
THC
16.95%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
250mg Coffee Beans - 1lb
from Snapdragon Hemp
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
8mg CBD Infused K-Cups
from Snapdragon Hemp
0mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Bunt Box Pre-Rolls
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.04%
THC
18.02%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge - 650mg
from Snapdragon Hemp
0%
THC
65.48%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge - 325mg
from Snapdragon Hemp
0%
THC
62.48%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Lotion - 400mg
from Snapdragon Hemp
9.6mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Lotion - 200mg
from Snapdragon Hemp
4.8mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
750mg Isolate Tincture
from Snapdragon Hemp
0%
THC
5%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
750mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Strawberry Lemonade
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Boost Energy
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
750mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Stress Relief
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
750mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Boost Energy
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Stress Relief
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
630mg Colt's Rosin Tincture - 15ml
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.14%
THC
4.5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Breathe Easy
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Strawberry Lemonade
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
750mg Full Spectrum Tincture - Breathe Easy
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.27%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
8oz Massage Oil - 1000mg
from Snapdragon Hemp
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
150mg Pet Treats - 30 Count
from Snapdragon Hemp
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Full Spectrum 750mg Tincture - 15ml
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.26%
THC
5%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Full Spectrum 1500mg Tincture - 30ml
from Snapdragon Hemp
0.26%
THC
5%
CBD
$65each
In-store only