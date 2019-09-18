Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Welcome to Spativa Wellness Boutique featuring the largest consciously curated selection of CBD products in the Rogue Valley. Products include: Edibles, oils, bath and body care, tinctures, elixirs, Local craft CBD flower, cartridges, balms, salves, and lotions.
Located in the heart of Ashland, Oregon right across the street from the Ashland Co-Op, 10 minutes from Medford. Easy off Highway 5. 20 minutes from Yreka.