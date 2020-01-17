We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Cannabis has become the fastest growing natural remedy for our patients and Syosset Pharmacy has dedicated its efforts to be on the forefront of this movement. We have become the premier CBD Pharmacy here in Syosset and the surrounding communities of Long Island by providing One-To-One Consultations, Free Delivery, and a free "My CBD Journal" to all new customers.
We carry a wide range of CBD products from pharmacist developed CBD Oils and salves, the highest concentrated doctor formulated CBD cream on the market, and edibles such as gummies and chocolates.
Syosset Pharmacy is a locally owned and operated pharmacy providing the community with not only the highest quality pharmaceuticals but providing its patrons with CBD education.