Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - San Marcos

San MarcosTexas
1321.5 miles away
  In-store purchasing only

Ordering not available

Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke (THC Vape and Smoke) started with one location in 2017. Since we have expanded to 6 Central Texas Locations. We are a full service dispensary specializing in Federally Legal THCA Flower, Concentrates, Delta Disposable's. We are also a full service Vape and Smoke Shop. Tons of glass and accessories to choose from. At our Austin Location we even blow our own brand of local glass called THC Glass Co. We also do glass blowing classes as well. Over 200 Different Disposable Nicotine Vape's, Plus tons of E-juice and Coil Selection! We only have one goal in mind and that's making sure every customer leaves happy!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
119 East Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
Call 512-291-3997
License 4731
StorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 12:30am
monday
11am - 12:30am
tuesday
11am - 12:30am
wednesday
11am - 12:30am
thursday
11am - 2:30am
friday
11am - 2:30am
saturday
11am - 2:30am

Photos of Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - San Marcos

