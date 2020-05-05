The Company’s founders, Rob MacArthur and Eric Meyer have known each other since 1994, as they were both investment analysts by profession. Mr. MacArthur is a chronic pain sufferer of thirty plus years. Three successive back surgeries failed to relieve his pain. Since 2015, Mr. MacArthur was reliant on opiates for his pain management. In early 2019, he came across a CBD store within days of taking CBD he experienced a drastic, positive change in the quality of his life. CBD reduced his anxiety and depression and changed his entire outlook on life.

As innately curious people, they researched everything they could find about CBD. They came to understand CBD’s immense potential. CBD may offer an alternative to many existing over the counter and prescription drugs.

Most retailers are not spending the time to truly test and vet the products they carry, and that is what sets The CBD Curators apart. We provide knowledge in a space that has increasingly become over saturated with ineffective product, and have spent a year sourcing and vetting the very best CBD products by rejecting dozens of vendors.

The CBD Curators are forever thankful to Mother Nature, the farmers who harvest the hemp at dawn, the chemists, and the leadership who push CBD forward— they all lend a hand in transforming the seeds into the wondrous products on our shelves.