37 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
Veteran’s Discount
Valid 8/31/2019 – 8/2/2020
At The Hemp & Cbd Company we honor all who have served! The pursuit of liberty, freedom, and happiness is top priority, and the men and women who fight or have fought for our freedoms will always be honored at The Hemp & Cbd Co! Stop in anytime and receive 10% off your purchase!
Verification may be requested, please do not take offense if asked for your military or VA Id to confirm.
Veteran’s Discount
Valid 8/31/2019 – 8/2/2020
At The Hemp & Cbd Company we honor all who have served! The pursuit of liberty, freedom, and happiness is top priority, and the men and women who fight or have fought for our freedoms will always be honored at The Hemp & Cbd Co! Stop in anytime and receive 10% off your purchase!
Verification may be requested, please do not take offense if asked for your military or VA Id to confirm.
All Products
Elektra
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
13.35%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Berry blossom
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
10.51%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
15.97%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Sativa Ak
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Blueberry OG Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Blueberry OG
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Pinapple Express Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Sour D*OG
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Sweet Joes Hemp Honey
from Sweet Joe’s
0%
THC
33%
CBD
Na
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Hero Kafe Hemp Coffee beans
from Hero. hemp Kafe
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Cbd Living Coconut Herbal Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Matcha instant green tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Loose Leaf Mango herbal Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living loose leaf Passion Green Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Dark Chocolate Bar
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Cbd Living Milk Chocolate Bar
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Naysa gummies
from Naysa Cbd
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.99100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Charlotte’s Web organic gummies
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$54.99600 mg
In-store only
Fresh leaf gummies
from Freshleaf CBD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.99100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineberry Top Shelf Pre-roll
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
14.2%
CBD
Pineberry
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Electra Top Shelf Pre-roll
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
13.35%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze Top Shelf Pre-Roll
from The Hemp & Cbd Co
0.3%
THC
12.7%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Freshleaf OG Kush CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0.03%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Og
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freshleaf Clementine CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freshleaf Blue Dream CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
BE Calm Organic CBD Disposable Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
20%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Luxe Organic Non GMO Ultra Premium Daytime CBD Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BE Clear Anytime Organic CBD Disposable Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Enriched Living 1000mg Full Spectrum Lotion 1oz
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$79.99each
In-store only
Enriched Full Spectrum Lotion .33oz
from EnrichedLiving
0mg
THC
333mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living Full Spectrum lotion 4oz
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$99.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living 0.5 oz 500 mg Creme (Lavender)
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living Natural 4 oz 1000 mg Creme (Natural)
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$99.99each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Healing Balm .5 oz 150mg cbd content
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Koi healing balm 500mg
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living full Spectrum Capsules 750 mg
from Enriched living
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living 25mg lip balm
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Cbd Luxe 1100mg Inhaler
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
1100mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only