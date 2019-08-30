As a premier CBD store in Maricopa Arizona, The Hemp & CBD Co. provides safe and reliable hemp and CBD products to individuals in search of high-quality cannabis extracts. The store stocks a diverse range of CBD products, including edibles, vapes, and full spectrum CBD tinctures and topicals. All of the products available at the store are made using hemp extracted CBD. This makes them safe for consumption, as it doesn’t contain the psychoactive elements that cause one to experience the sensation of being “high.” Instead, the CBD components react naturally with the body’s cannabinoid receptors and have a number of health benefits. We have designed our products keeping user preferences in mind. Those who prefer to not inhale or ingest CBD can purchase lotions, creams, and tinctures containing high-quality hemp oil for direct skin application. We also provide CBD oil for pets.