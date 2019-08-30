Follow
The Hemp & Cbd Co - Phoenix (CBD only)
(480) 702-0471
37 products
Elektra
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
13.35%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Berry blossom
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
10.51%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
15.97%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$22.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Sativa Ak
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Blueberry OG Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Blueberry OG
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Pinapple Express Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Bluemoon Hemp Cbd Shatter
from Blue Moon Hemp, Inc.
0.3%
THC
99%
CBD
Sour D*OG
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Sweet Joes Hemp Honey
from Sweet Joe’s
0%
THC
33%
CBD
Na
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Hero Kafe Hemp Coffee beans
from Hero. hemp Kafe
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Cbd Living Coconut Herbal Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Matcha instant green tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Loose Leaf Mango herbal Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living loose leaf Passion Green Tea
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cbd Living Dark Chocolate Bar
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Cbd Living Milk Chocolate Bar
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Nano
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Naysa gummies
from Naysa Cbd
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.99100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Charlotte’s Web organic gummies
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$54.99600 mg
In-store only
Fresh leaf gummies
from Freshleaf CBD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.99100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineberry Top Shelf Pre-roll
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
14.2%
CBD
Pineberry
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Electra Top Shelf Pre-roll
from The Hemp & Cbd co
0.3%
THC
13.35%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze Top Shelf Pre-Roll
from The Hemp & Cbd Co
0.3%
THC
12.7%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Freshleaf Blue Dream CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freshleaf Clementine CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freshleaf OG Kush CBD Cartridge .5ml
from Freshleaf CBD
0.03%
THC
35.6%
CBD
Og
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
BE Calm Organic CBD Disposable Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
20%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BE Clear Anytime Organic CBD Disposable Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Luxe Organic Non GMO Ultra Premium Daytime CBD Vape Pen 200 mg
from CBD Luxe
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Na
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Enriched Living Full Spectrum lotion 4oz
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$99.99each
In-store only
Enriched Full Spectrum Lotion .33oz
from EnrichedLiving
0mg
THC
333mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living 1000mg Full Spectrum Lotion 1oz
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$79.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living 0.5 oz 500 mg Creme (Lavender)
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living Natural 4 oz 1000 mg Creme (Natural)
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$99.99each
In-store only
Koi healing balm 500mg
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Healing Balm .5 oz 150mg cbd content
from Koi CBD
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Cbd Luxe 1100mg Inhaler
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
1100mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
Enriched Living 25mg lip balm
from Enriched Living
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Enriched Living full Spectrum Capsules 750 mg
from Enriched living
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only