theninjanate on November 25, 2019

As someone who enjoys CBD, i can not reccomend this place. The person at the counter did not know anything about the plant, nor does the website's testing record tell you much besides cbd and thc content. I could not learn anything about the grower besides "my boss gets it from nevada" which seems about right for a place that seems as if someone had decided that morning to make a cbd shop. Make sure you go somewhere where they know about the flower inside and out, and test for more than just content.