Follow
The Hemp Company
984-222-2044
140 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
Deals
Active/Retired Military, Teachers and 1st Responders Discount!
Valid 8/1/2019
Take 15% off your entire purchase - All Day, Every Day! We appreciate all you do!!
Must be present with valid ID.
Active/Retired Military, Teachers and 1st Responders Discount!
Valid 8/1/2019
Take 15% off your entire purchase - All Day, Every Day! We appreciate all you do!!
Must be present with valid ID.
Staff picks
Lifter
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
17.4%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
24.3%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BaOx
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
BaOx
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - 50 count
from Liberty
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
CBD Toothpicks - 10ct - 25mg CBD each
from Can Be Done
0.3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Double Choco Truffle Ball - 30mg CBD
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$3.19each
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sunbeam Haze
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush - 1 gram - 750mg CBD
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
Premium Grinder
from THC
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Pain Master Freeze Roll On - 3oz
from Peacock CBD
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sunbeam Haze
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sumbeam Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Abacus
from AVL
0.3%
THC
14%
CBD
Abacus
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Abacus
from AVL
0.3%
THC
14%
CBD
Abacus
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
22.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
19.1%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
21.7%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HempX Softgels - 25mg - 30 count
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
HempX Softgels - 15mg - 30 count
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Watermelon Slices - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Fruit Salad - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Fruit Salad - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Watermelon Slices - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Creamy Vanilla - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Atlantic Sea Salt - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Smooth Chocolate - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Gold CBD Softgels - 15mg - 60 count
from PlusCBD Oil
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Creamy Vanilla - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Smooth Chocolate - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Atlantic Sea Salt - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Bar - 80mg
from LuLu's Chocolate
0mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
Gold CBD Softgels - 15mg - 30 count
from PlusCBD Oil
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Bars - Brownie Chip
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Bars - Cookie Dough
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
1234