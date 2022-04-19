The Hemp Dispensary has been striving to be the industry leader in educating consumers, providing top shelf products, and a unique in store experience. We are one of the first recreational multi-cannabinoid dispensaries in the state of Florida and pride ourselves on high quality, third party lab tested products. Our first location opened in 2019 with only the sale of CBD. We now have twelve locations and nationwide shipping. We carry a wide variety of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, HHC, ∆8 THC, ∆9 THC, ∆10 THC, THCO, and THCV. We also carry over five hundred products including flower, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, concentrates, pet treats, and more! No medical card needed and no minimum quantity! Our Staff members are thoroughly trained and have a great understanding of product knowledge. They are there to assist you with any questions and/or needs. Some of our best sellers include our high quality flower and pre-rolls, our edibles such as fresh lemonade, gummies, and cake pops, and our wide selection of vape cartridges. We accept cash, card, and Apple pay! Join our loyalty program for updates and deals! Find us off of South Suncoast blvd located in the Halls River Plaza