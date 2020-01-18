77 products
All Products
Cherry Citrus
from Hemp Generation
0.3%
THC
15.79%
CBD
$11.99Preroll
+1 more size
In-store only
Baox
from Hemp Generation
0.3%
THC
18.53%
CBD
$11.99Preroll
+1 more size
In-store only
Therapy
from Hemp Generation
0.3%
THC
12.72%
CBD
$11.99Preroll
+1 more size
In-store only
T1
from Hemp Generation
0.3%
THC
16.22%
CBD
$11.99Preroll
+1 more size
In-store only
Natural and Menthol
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
$19.99Pack
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
17.59%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$11.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$11.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Special Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
12.26%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$11.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$11.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Legacy Farms
0.3%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$100½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Choco Truffle Balls 30mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
30%
CBD
$3.4Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Choco Caramelo Truffle Balls 30mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
30%
CBD
$3.4Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Top Shelf Scotch Giraffe Nut Caramels 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$2.5Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Maple Giraffe Nut Caramels 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$2.5Singel Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Smooth Chocolate Giraffe Nut Caramels 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$2.5Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Creamy Vanilla Giraffe Nut Caramels 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$2.5Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Atlantic Sea Salt Giraffe Nut Caramels 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$2.5Single Serving
+1 more size
In-store only
Ginger Soothe Honey 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
$31 Stick
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Stress Honey 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
$31 Stick
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Tranquility Honey 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
$31 Stick
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raw Relief Honey 15mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
$31 Stick
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Fiber Original Size 900mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
30%
CBD
$74.99Bag
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Fiber Travel Size 180mg
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
30%
CBD
$19.99Bag
In-store only
CBD Froggies 25mg Sour and Regular
from Green Roads
0%
THC
25%
CBD
$4.991 Frog
In-store only
CBD Froggies 50mg
from Green Roads
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$6.991 Frog
In-store only
CBD Hard Candy Royal Raspberry 100mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
10%
CBD
$12Package
In-store only
Liberty CBD 500mg Hemp Fruit Chews
from Liberty
0.03%
THC
10%
CBD
$36Bag
In-store only
CBD Hard Candy Tropical Punch 100mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
10%
CBD
$12Package
In-store only
CBD Koala Chocolate Bar Strawberry Cheesecake 500mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
62.5%
CBD
$29.99Bar
In-store only
CBD Koala Chocolate Bar Cookies and Cream 500mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
62.5%
CBD
$29.99Bar
In-store only
Hypnotic Swirl Pop Grape 50mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$5Lollipop
In-store only
Hypnotic Swirl Pop Strawberry 50mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$5Lollipop
In-store only
Hypnotic Swirl Pop Cherry 50mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$5Lollipop
In-store only
Hypnotic Swirl Pop Orange 50mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$5Lollipop
In-store only
Lemon Drop Hard Candy CBD 600 mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
20%
CBD
$71.99Pack
In-store only
Spearmint CBD Gum 200mg
from CBD Infusions
0%
THC
20%
CBD
$34.19Pack
In-store only
Super Soul Diesel- Liberty CBD 750mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
$601 Cartridge
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert- Liberty CBD 750mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
$601 Cartridge
In-store only
Gelato- Liberty CBD 750mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
$601 Cartridge
In-store only
OG Kush- Liberty CBD 750mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
$601 Cartridge
In-store only
