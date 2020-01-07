The Hemp Farmacy Wake Forest is a family owned and operated hemp derived CBD store with educated staff to service all of your CBD related needs. The Hemp Farmacy is a franchise group based out of Wilmington, NC with over 8 stores throughout NC. The Wake Forest Hemp Farmacy was founded in August 2018 and we have a passion to provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products, with a great selection to match any aliment, and the trusted knowledge to know your getting the Best Customer Service and Experience on the market. All of our products are made in the United States, the products are third party tested, and all of our Certificates of Analysis (COA) are available for all products on hempletonlabreports.com. We strive to provide education and awareness on the health benefits of CBD and to inform the market of the uses and history of Cannabis. We offer a vast selection of CBD tinctures, Capsules, Edibles, Topicals, Vapes, and Hemp Flower. Our professional staff is well educated and can provide you individual consultation so you can have peace of mind while discussing any concerns or aliments you have. We offer personalized experiences to every customer, as your needs are our primary focus. Stop by today to see for yourself why The Hemp Farmacy is the best place to meet your CBD demands in Wake Forest!

**Convenient Cannabis/Hemp Dispensary **Clinical Approach to Cannabis**Easy parking in front of store**Consultant Approach**

**Discounts for active/retired military, and first responders All Day, Every Day**

**New Customer discounts daily**Flower Specials**Free Gift with qualified purchase**

**We are located in downtown Wake Forest, on South White Street on the corner of Wait Ave, across the street from Bodega, Lemon Tree Café, The Burger Shop**

**We have Flower/Nugs/Bud, Pre Rolls, Cartridges, Disposable Cartridges, Gummies, Candy, Edibles, Tinctures, Softgels, Capsules, Topical, Honey, Pets, Candles, Soaps, Roll-ons **

