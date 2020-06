FEMALE FOUNDED - 2017 The Hemp Store is the first Hemp Dispensary in the Triangle area. We are also proud to be the first female owned dispensary in the state of North Carolina. WHY WE'RE HERE AFTER YEARS OF SUFFERING FROM MIGRAINES AND BEING PRESCRIBED HARSH MEDICATION, TANYA FOUND RELIEF WITH CBD. SINCE THEN, SHE HAS MADE IT HER MISSION TO RAISE CANNABIS AWARENESS AND PROVIDE OUR COMMUNITY WITH SAFE AND LEGAL HEMP PRODUCTS. QUALITY FOCUSED AT THE HEMP STORE WE CARRY ONLY PRODUCTS THAT WE WOULD GIVE TO OUR FAMILY. WE MAKE SURE EVERYTHING WE OFFER IS MADE FROM CLEAN, U.S. GROWN HEMP AND IS THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED.