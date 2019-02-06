Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Don't forget to thank to those who are always giving. Gold Standard cartidges 20% off for the rest of the month! Happy Thanksgiving!
Our Mission:
“Raising Cannabis awareness while working to build a better world through Peace, Love & Hemp!”
Established in 2017, here at The Hemp Store we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality hemp derived products. All of which are made in the United States and third-party lab tested. We strive to spread awareness as well as educate and inform everyone on the benefits and possibilities of Cannabis. A few of our staple brands we carry include Clean Remedies, Charlotte's Web, Gold Standard CBD, Liberty CBD, Hemplucid, Lunchbox Alchemy, CBD Living, Green Roads and much more! We are located across the street from Car Cosmotology, behind the green barn off of New Bern Ave/Knightdale Blvd.