Follow
The Hemptender (CBD only)
984.888.5188
12 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
Deals
Weekly Specials
Valid 9/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
Fun Day Monday 15% off Accessories
In-Store Specials only. Must present ad to have the discount applied. Can not be combined with any other specials/discounts
Weekly Specials
Valid 9/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
Fun Day Monday 15% off Accessories
In-Store Specials only. Must present ad to have the discount applied. Can not be combined with any other specials/discounts
All Products
Hawaiian Haze
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.1%
THC
18%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.2%
THC
16%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.2%
THC
21%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.3%
THC
18%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.3%
THC
18%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
T1 aka Trump
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.3%
THC
17%
CBD
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
BoAx
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0.3%
THC
22%
CBD
$19.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Dab
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0%
THC
85.87%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Nova Blis Chill Pops
from Unknown Brand
0.03mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
1000mg THC Free Tincture
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$64.99each
In-store only
CBD Salve
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge
from Halcyon Leaf CBD
0mg
THC
301mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only