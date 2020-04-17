We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Welcome to The Leaf NY, located in Beacon, NY. We're local hemp growers who envisioned our shop in 2018. We specialize in CBD and hemp products. We’re a small, committed team of family and friends with a combined total of over 25 years’ experience in the cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide you the highest quality hemp CBD products and provide the education you need to get the most benefit from them.
We are part of the US Department of Agriculture’s industrial hemp research program and harvested our first crop in the Hudson Valley this year. Our shop owners and staff have benefited so much from CBD we all feel fortunate to help you do the same.
From body care to clothing, our sustainable hemp products can make a big difference in people’s lives. Please pay us a visit and allow us to introduce you to our favorite plant!