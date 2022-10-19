The Mass Apothecary is your one-stop CBD shop! Shop at ease, knowing you’re getting high-quality, 3rd party lab-tested, premium CBD products that are backed by our best price guarantee & 60-day money-back guarantee. Buy CBD Online or in-person quickly & easily. Product transparency is extremely important when purchasing CBD products. All of our products are 3rd party tested to ensure you’re getting the advertised amount of CBD and that it is a safe product to use. The Mass Apothecary CBD store is a local, family-owned, small business that prides itself on not only having premium CBD products but also giving our customers a personable experience with the best customer service possible. We specialize in only hemp-derived cannabis products like CBD & THC, and we are very big on education.